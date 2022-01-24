DALLAS (KDAF) — How is the stock market looking as we head into the new year? As we continue into another new year, many are wondering what advice they should take when it comes to navigating the stock market.

Clark Hodges, director of business development and chief marketing officer at Hodges Capital, joined Morning After to talk about stock market trends heading into the new year.

Hodges Capital, founded in Dallas, is an investment advisory firm managing assets for institutions, endowments, family offices, and individuals.