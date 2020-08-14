Dallas’ Al Biernat’s rolls out new My One Kitchen menu to offer more to-go friendly options

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The pandemic hit restaurants hard, with many long-established North Texas favorites closing their doors for good.

Al Biernat’s, the iconic upscale steakhouse, is adapting to the pandemic to both take care of their business and employees but also offer customers something more fitting and convenient for these times.

The restaurant recently released it’s My One Kitchen menu that expands the offerings to more to-go friendly items while retaining the Al Biernat’s quality people expect. The menu also offers more affordable options as well.

To see the menu or for more information, visit https://myonekitchen.com/