Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training, but some say it’s too little too late

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledged $1 million dollars to improve police training in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Prescott posted a lengthy graphic on Instagram, his first public comment since Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota.

Prescott expressed respect for the police, but also said they need to hold each other accountable. He wrote “When you chose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable. Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. TAKE ACTION!”

At the end of the post, he says “I plan to take action and donate $1,000,000 to improve our police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country.”

Critics say such acts are too little too late and why didn’t NFL players take such actions when Colin Kaepernick started trying to call attention to these issues by kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016. The act put the NFL front and center of the discussion of race and policing in the U.S.