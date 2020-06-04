Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training, but some say it’s too little too late

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledged $1 million dollars to improve police training in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Prescott posted a lengthy graphic on Instagram, his first public comment since Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota.

Prescott expressed respect for the police, but also said they need to hold each other accountable. He wrote “When you chose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable. Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. TAKE ACTION!”

At the end of the post, he says “I plan to take action and donate $1,000,000 to improve our police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country.”

Critics say such acts are too little too late and why didn’t NFL players take such actions when Colin Kaepernick started trying to call attention to these issues by kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016. The act put the NFL front and center of the discussion of race and policing in the U.S.

Share this story

Morning After Video

One and Done: What do you do when you split the dinner bill, but someone orders something insanely expensive?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One and Done: What do you do when you split the dinner bill, but someone orders something insanely expensive?"

Thankful Thursday: What a daily gratitude practice can do for you

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thankful Thursday: What a daily gratitude practice can do for you"

Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and other theme parks are planning to reopen, but you'll need to plan ahead first.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, and other theme parks are planning to reopen, but you'll need to plan ahead first."

"I knew I just had this in me. I knew it": Jen Hatmark on getting her Second Shot and becoming a best selling author after some early struggles

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""I knew I just had this in me. I knew it": Jen Hatmark on getting her Second Shot and becoming a best selling author after some early struggles"

Sci-Tech Discovery Center offers kids summer STEM learning and camps, both on-site and virtually

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sci-Tech Discovery Center offers kids summer STEM learning and camps, both on-site and virtually"

Texas Ranger statue at Love Field removed due to subject's racist past

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Ranger statue at Love Field removed due to subject's racist past"

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Texans are lining up to buy guns and bunkers in record numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans are lining up to buy guns and bunkers in record numbers"

Hire Dallas! virtual job fair is underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hire Dallas! virtual job fair is underway"

Plano-based Cinemark reports $59.6 million loss, and the outlook remains grim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plano-based Cinemark reports $59.6 million loss, and the outlook remains grim"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News