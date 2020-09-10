Dak opens up about brother’s suicide, plus resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide

Earlier this year we learned the tragic news that Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and family were mourning the death if his brother, Tad Prescott. We’re now learning Dak’s brother died from suicide.

Dak opened up about the way he was dealing with the loss to Graham Bensinger on his show In Depth. Dak himself admitted he was suffering from depression as a result.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, there are options for help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national suicide prevention and intervention telephone service funded by the Federal Government. It’s open 24/7 and it’s free, call 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas

24/7 crisis hotline. If you are in crisis or have suicidal thoughts, please call the suicide crisis hotline at 214-828-1000. You can also text “CONNECT” to 741741 anytime to reach trained, caring volunteers at the National Crisis Text Line.