NEW JERSEY (KDAF) — A near-drowning incident has a father trying to warn people about mermaid tail swim suits.

A 5-year-old and 7-year-old wear swimming in a shallow pool when their father, Adam Lisberg, went inside for a brief moment. The 7-year-old came inside saying her sister was unresponsive.

The girl reportedly had gotten her hands stuck in the bottom part of the swim suit and almost drown.

The girl survived and was hospitalized.