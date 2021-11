DALLAS (KDAF) — You may recognize LaDarrin McLane’s voice from his time as a football analyst for CW33’s High School Football Showdown, but did you know that he is a Lewisville alumnus?

In 1993, McLane was a Lewisville Farmer when they made it to the state championships.

McLane joined our show to talk about his tenure as a player and how he uses that experience in his field of work today.

The McKinney Boyd Broncos will face off against the Lewisville Farmers this Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.