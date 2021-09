DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based animal shelter Operation Kindness took in a pregnant bulldog Mary Lou to take care of while waiting for the birth of her puppies

The shelter then decided to give Mary Lou a maternity photoshoot to pamper her (alongside medicated baths).

After Mary Lou gave birth, the shelter said it made sense to do a newborn photoshoot to show off her adorable puppies.

Mary Lou is now in foster care rearing her pups until they’re ready to go back to Operation Kindness to find homes.