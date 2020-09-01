COVID-19 is causing people to use their cars entirely differently

Need some space? How about a small space. With wheels. And cup holders.

It turns out that COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns have caused people to start using their cars differently.

No longer is it for getting from point A to B, the car is turning into a place to get away from people you live with, take a nap, makes calls, or even a virtual therapy session.

Basically, people are now using cars for ‘me time.’

Of course, this tactic is something moms everywhere have likely known for a long, long time.