COVID-19 hitting record numbers in North Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — COVID-19 numbers aren’t looking good in North Texas.

On Monday, Tarrant County reported a record high of 1,525 new cases of coronavirus. Dallas County, which usually reports higher numbers than Tarrant, reported 1,248 new cases.

Four days ago the area’s positivity rate was 13 percent. It has now reached the 20 percent benchmark.

The spike could be due to, in part, gatherings during Halloween. For context, when much of the country and North Texas were on lockdown daily results were often in the 200-300 range.