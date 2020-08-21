Cool off with a delicious pineapple float!

It’s hot in Texas so what better way to cool down than with a pineapple float! This recipe comes from Fat Straws – it’s one of their new seasonal menu items.
PINEAPPLE FLOAT
Ingredients
8oz of water
1oz of simple syrup
8oz scoops of frozen pineapples
1 scoop of orange sherbet
Directions
Using a blender – add the water, simple syrup, and pineapples to the blender
Blend on a low for 15 seconds
Add a scoop of pineapple sherbet to a tall glass
Pour the pineapple fresca into the glass
Stir and serve with a Fat Straw