Cool off with a delicious pineapple float!

It’s hot in Texas so what better way to cool down than with a pineapple float! This recipe comes from Fat Straws – it’s one of their new seasonal menu items.

PINEAPPLE FLOAT

Ingredients
8oz of water
1oz of simple syrup
8oz scoops of frozen pineapples
1 scoop of orange sherbet

Directions
Using a blender – add the water, simple syrup, and pineapples to the blender
Blend on a low for 15 seconds
Add a scoop of pineapple sherbet to a tall glass
Pour the pineapple fresca into the glass
Stir and serve with a Fat Straw

