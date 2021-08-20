DALLAS (KDAF) — OOMLA is the only company focused on making puberty comfortable physically and emotionally.

Understanding that puberty can be uncomfortable to navigate for parents and children, their mission is to provide an accessible hub of information, products and community.

Inspired by their daughters’ adolescent experiences, Dr. Natterson and her co-founder Julie Fontaine created OOMLA to address the important physical, mental and emotional sensitivities teens face as they enter puberty.

Dr. Cara Natterson, co-founder of OOMLA, joined our show to talk about the company and one of its products, the OOMBRA.