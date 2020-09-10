Community raises over $75K to save Dallas ice cream shop that employs people with special needs

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) Like a lot of service industries, ice cream shops have been struggling in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. This is compounded when you consider most of their business comes in the spring and summer months, which is now over.

One local shop has been a boon to the community and now needs help to weather the slowdown.

Howdy Homemade is an ice cream shop with two location in North Texas that hires people with special needs to offer them opportunities often not available to them.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the business stay open and continue providing opportunity to adults with special needs. As of this writing $77,298 has been raised, surpassing the original goal of $75,000

