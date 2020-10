With the election just around the corner, polarization in America is becoming extreme.

A coffee shop in Irving has come up with an interesting proposition to help. Pax and Beneficia says that if you bring someone with a different opinion than yours in and sit down for a conversation, you’ll get a free coffee.

The shop is living up to it’s name, which means ‘peace and understanding.’

Pax and Beneficia is located off N. O’Connor Blvd in Irving.