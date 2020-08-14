College move-in day looks a lot different this year for incoming students

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – Colleges and universities across the country are having their move in days, where students are returning and setting up dorms. In North Texas, UNT is set to have move-in day today, SMU is Monday, and TCU had theirs earlier this week.

Usually a week of anticipation and excitement, photos students are posting are showing a drastically different environment than what previous years looked like.

The level of anxiety for families may vary depending on if they’re sending students to areas with higher or lower cases of COVID-19 compared to their hometown.

For freshman students, a big part of the college experience is being lost with both virtual, at-home learning and also the experiencing of living on campus.

Some parents are reportedly sending their college aged kids to campus with packets containing items needed in the event a student gets COVID-19 and has to stay in their dorm room alone for two weeks.