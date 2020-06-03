Civil rights leaders give a list of demands for city leaders and police in response to protests

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — This past Saturday, civil rights leaders in met with Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, and County Judge Clay Jenkins, and D.A. John Creuzot. During the meeting they offered a list of demands and ideas for city leaders and the police department.

Some of the demands include:

DPD officers are not to be the first responder to mental health calls, unless a gun is involved.

City and county to increase their investment in alternatives to police response (a task force should identify and recommend alternatives)

Find practical ways to improve household income and living conditions in impoverished communities

DPD must:

Adopt specific policies restricting use of deadly force

Remove from armed patrol any officer involved in a use of deadly force incident, until investigated

Review, with the district attorney, all fatal police-involved shootings dating back to 2000

Read the full list of demands below.