City of Dallas start budget vote as many call to defund DPD

Calls to defund the Dallas police are at the forefront of the conversation around the upcoming budgeting process in the City of Dallas.

The campaign to defund police departments has spread across the nation, however, the word ‘defund’ is a bit of a misnomer as many of the proposals are for reallocation of funds to community resources.

Today marks the first budget vote for the city. The new budget would begin October 1.

Community groups are calling for about $200 million dollars to be reallocated from the DPD budget to non-policing social services, which is a 35% decrease.

The final vote is September 23.