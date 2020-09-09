City of Dallas start budget vote as many call to defund DPD

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Calls to defund the Dallas police are at the forefront of the conversation around the upcoming budgeting process in the City of Dallas.

The campaign to defund police departments has spread across the nation, however, the word ‘defund’ is a bit of a misnomer as many of the proposals are for reallocation of funds to community resources.

Today marks the first budget vote for the city. The new budget would begin October 1.

Community groups are calling for about $200 million dollars to be reallocated from the DPD budget to non-policing social services, which is a 35% decrease.

The final vote is September 23.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News