City of Dallas launching relief for small and medium-sized businesses

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Today the City of Dallas announced it is launching Dallas Forward, a “initiative to advance short-term recovery and drive long-term inclusive growth in Dallas.”

The initiative is part of the Dallas Economic Recovery Task Force created by Mayor Eric Johnson.

A resource hub to provide immediate relief for small and medium-sized businesses will be housed at DallasForward.Org.

The initiative is headed Richard Fisher, former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Fred Perpall, CEO of The Beck Group and Chairman of the Dallas Citizens Council.

