City and police leaders are responding to ongoing protests and calls for accountability, but will it be enough?

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Protests and upheaval have swept across the U.S. since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, and North Texas was no exception. Protests have taken place in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Denton, and many other cities around the metroplex.

While many protests around North Texas have been peaceful, there have been some violence and forceful confrontations with police. Many march to demand fundamental changes in policing in the U.S., especially the unfair and often deadly treatment of African Americans by law enforcement.

In Dallas at least, these seems to be some movement from city and police leaders.

On Friday the city council held a special meeting, their first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 shutdown, to address these issues, and specifically the incident last Monday when several law enforcement agencies trapped and confronted protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge.

On Thursday, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall also announced the department will be implementing a new ‘duty to intervene’ policy. The order states that any member of the department who witnesses inappropriate physical force must stop or try to stop it.

As protests continue, it remains to be seen if these measures are enough of a starting point to satisfy those calling for reform or even the defunding of police departments.