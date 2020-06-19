Cinemark reopening today, here’s what it’s going to be like to see a movie

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Cinemark Theatres is reopening today, but going to see a movie in a COVID world is going to be a bit different.

First off, Cinemark and other movie theaters are implementing new sanitation practices. They include:

A chief clean and safety monitor

Auditoriums cleaned and sanitized every morning

Adjacents seats blocked off

Staggered times to prevents crowded lobby and restrooms

High traffic area sanitized every 30 minutes

Staff wellness checks

Staff required to wear masks