Cinemark reopening today, here’s what it’s going to be like to see a movie

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Cinemark Theatres is reopening today, but going to see a movie in a COVID world is going to be a bit different.
First off, Cinemark and other movie theaters are implementing new sanitation practices. They include:
- A chief clean and safety monitor
- Auditoriums cleaned and sanitized every morning
- Adjacents seats blocked off
- Staggered times to prevents crowded lobby and restrooms
- High traffic area sanitized every 30 minutes
- Staff wellness checks
- Staff required to wear masks