Cinemark reopening today, here’s what it’s going to be like to see a movie

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Cinemark Theatres is reopening today, but going to see a movie in a COVID world is going to be a bit different.

First off, Cinemark and other movie theaters are implementing new sanitation practices. They include:

  • A chief clean and safety monitor
  • Auditoriums cleaned and sanitized every morning
  • Adjacents seats blocked off
  • Staggered times to prevents crowded lobby and restrooms
  • High traffic area sanitized every 30 minutes
  • Staff wellness checks
  • Staff required to wear masks

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Pride flag will fly at Dallas City Hall all for the rest of June and all future pride months

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag will fly at Dallas City Hall all for the rest of June and all future pride months"

As SMU athletes return to campus, 5 have tested positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "As SMU athletes return to campus, 5 have tested positive for coronavirus"

The State Fair of Texas now says they'll make a decision by July

Thumbnail for the video titled "The State Fair of Texas now says they'll make a decision by July"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News