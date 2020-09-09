Chief Hall staying until end of year, DPD releases lists of her accomplishments in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas Police Chief U. Reneè hall submitted her resignation on Tuesday, however City Manager T.C. Broadnax has asked that she stay on until the end of the year.

Calls for Hall’s resignation have amplified over the last several months by community leaders after the way Dallas police responded to protests over the summer, in addition to what some say are the lack of reforms promised when she assumed the role. After her announcement, DPD released a statement detailing the accomplishments during the her tenure.

Dallas now joins several other cities in North Texas who are undergoing leadership change with their police departments, including Fort Worth and Arlington.