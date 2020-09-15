Chef Uno put her spin on this popular and decadent breakfast dish!

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How yummy is french toast for breakfast?! Well Chef Uno gives us her recipe for a decadent and delicious Tres Leches French Toast!

TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients
1 cup condensed milk
1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
1 cup heavy cream
3 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch nutmeg
Pinch salt
10 slices ‘Trader Joe’s Brioche’
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons sugar
2 cups mixed berriesDirections

Directions

  1. Place condensed milk, evaporated milk, heavy cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg, and salt in mixing bowl and combine until it becomes a homogeneous mixture.
  2. Heat cast iron skillet or sauté pan to medium high heat for 2 minutes.
  3. Place a tablespoon of butter into pan until melted.
  4. Dip bread in cream mixture for 20 seconds.
  5. Add to pan and fry slices until golden brown, about 3-4 minute per side.
  6. Repeat until all slices have been fried.
  7. Slack French toast to desired serving size.
  8. Add one tablespoon of condensed milk to top slice, sprinkle with sugar and torch until sugar melts and creates a brûlée layer.
  9. Add slices strawberries and garnish with mint leaves. 

Make. Share. Repeat.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News