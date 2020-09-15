Chef Uno put her spin on this popular and decadent breakfast dish!

How yummy is french toast for breakfast?! Well Chef Uno gives us her recipe for a decadent and delicious Tres Leches French Toast!
TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST
Ingredients
1 cup condensed milk
1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
1 cup heavy cream
3 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Pinch nutmeg
Pinch salt
10 slices ‘Trader Joe’s Brioche’
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons sugar
2 cups mixed berriesDirections
Directions
- Place condensed milk, evaporated milk, heavy cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg, and salt in mixing bowl and combine until it becomes a homogeneous mixture.
- Heat cast iron skillet or sauté pan to medium high heat for 2 minutes.
- Place a tablespoon of butter into pan until melted.
- Dip bread in cream mixture for 20 seconds.
- Add to pan and fry slices until golden brown, about 3-4 minute per side.
- Repeat until all slices have been fried.
- Slack French toast to desired serving size.
- Add one tablespoon of condensed milk to top slice, sprinkle with sugar and torch until sugar melts and creates a brûlée layer.
- Add slices strawberries and garnish with mint leaves.
