Chef Uno has a truly refreshing summer salad recipe: Watermelon Summer Salad

Summers in Texas does not follow the calendar – so for those extra hot days, try a refreshing watermelon salad from our favorite chef…Chef Uno!
WATERMELON SUMMER SALAD
Ingredients
5 cups cubed watermelon (1″ pieces)
1 heaping cup Persian cucumbers (1/2″ coins)
¼ cup thinly sliced red onions
⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese
⅓ cup torn mint or basil leaves
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons lime juice
Maldon sea salt to taste
How to Make
- Arrange the watermelon, cucumber, and red onions on a large plate or platter.
- Drizzle olive oil evenly on top, squeeze lime juice, and season with Maldon sea salt.
- Top with the feta and torn mint/basil leaves.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Make. Share. Repeat.