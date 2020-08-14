Chef Uno has a truly refreshing summer salad recipe: Watermelon Summer Salad

Summers in Texas does not follow the calendar – so for those extra hot days, try a refreshing watermelon salad from our favorite chef…Chef Uno!

WATERMELON SUMMER SALAD

Ingredients
5 cups cubed watermelon (1″ pieces)
1 heaping cup Persian cucumbers (1/2″ coins)
¼ cup thinly sliced red onions
⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese
⅓ cup torn mint or basil leaves
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons lime juice
Maldon sea salt to taste

How to Make

  • Arrange the watermelon, cucumber, and red onions on a large plate or platter. 
  • Drizzle olive oil evenly on top, squeeze lime juice, and season with Maldon sea salt.
  • Top with the feta and torn mint/basil leaves. 
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.

