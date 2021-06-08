Chef, author Megan Dow offers online cooking classes

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Author and chef Megan Dow said from the beginning cooking and running a business were ingrained in her story.

To help her get through college, Dow worked as a personal chef and caterer. Dow went on to teach culinary classes, work with a restaurant consulting company and create an educational gaming app for children with food allergies.

After discovering her firstborn had a milk allergy, which he eventually grew out of, Dow began to share food recipes.

She now runs an Instagram account where she shares recipes, called More Momma.

Dow joined our crew today to discuss her story, online cooking classes she offers and gives us a couple of recipes you can find in her cookbook.