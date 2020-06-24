Cheer Athletics in Plano addresses recent COVID-19 cases, saying they relaxed too quickly on masks

PLANO, Texas (KDAF) – Cheer Athletics in Plano has released a statement regarding the recent cases of COVID-19 at the facility. According to the gym several athletes and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. There has also been several negative tests at the gym, say the owners.

On Monday, co-owners Brad Habermel, Angela Rogers, and Jody Melton posted a video addressing the recent cases and how the gym is responding.

Notably, Cheer Athletics say they may have made a mistake in how masks were regulated at the gym. Initially, they say the did not think it would be safe for athletes to wear masks while performing.

Habermal says in the video “Unfortunately it looks like that could have been…part of our misstep, that we relaxed a little bit too quickly on taking masks off.”

