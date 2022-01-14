DALLAS (KDAF) — They may have gotten their start in the limelight, but celebrities may not always stay there. Some just need to take a step back and return to what ‘normal life’ is like. Here are a few celebrities you didn’t know had normal jobs.

Kevin Jonas

Photo courtesy Getty Images.

The boy band, The Jonas Brothers were huge in the mid-to-late 2000s but after the band took a break in 2013; Nick went solo, Joe started DNCE and Kevin took a step back from music.

He became a contractor and started his own company JonasWerner, and started an app that helps influencers.

Of course, Kevin did have a change of heart though and came back for the reunion in 2019.

Dylan Sprouse

Photo courtesy Getty Images.

Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse is probably most famous for his acting role in the show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, but since then the twin actor has diverged from acting.

Dylan Sprouse has now started his own brewing company All-Wise Meadery, based in Brooklyn.

Peter Ostrum

Photo courtesy IMDb.com.

Star of the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Peter Ostrum earned his spotlight by playing the role of Charlie, but did you know that role is his only ever acting role in a movie?

The child actor, who was born in Dallas, even turned down the opportunity to star as Charlie in future movies.

Ostrum is now a dairy veterinarian in New York state.

Jeff Cohen

Photo courtesy IMDb.com.

The Goonies star Jeff Cohen, most famous for “The Truffle Shuffle”, is now a lawyer. Cohen is one of the founding partners of the law firm Cohen and Gardner.

Cohen didn’t stray too far from Hollywood, though. His practice is in entertainment law.

Nikki Blonsky

Photo courtesy IMDb.com

Coincidentally, Nikki Blonsky, most known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, now does other people’s hair.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is now working part-time as a makeup artist and hairstylist in her hometown of Great Neck, New York.

Robert Matthew Van Winkle – “Vanilla Ice”

Photo courtesy Getty Images.

Robert Matthew Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) went from rapper to reality star to home flipper.

The Texas-native has been renovating houses for more than 30 years and is soon to premiere the Vanilla Ice Home Show, which combines flipping house and virtual reality.