Celebrating Thai New Year with Chef Nikky!

Thai New Year kicks off today, April 13th and runs through April 15th. This celebration is different than Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, that happened in February.

Thai New Year, also called the Water Festival or Songkran, has a tradition of using…well…water to signify cleansing of the spirit and washing away bad “juju”.

But don’t take our word for it! Chef Nikky from Asian Mint fills us in on all the fun to be had during Songkran and her signature papaya salad recipe for you to try at home!