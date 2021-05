MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Carry the Load is a non-profit organization that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by the military, veterans, first responders and their families.

This year people can participate by hosting a Carry It Anywhere experience, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity, walking in the National Relay, attending a City Rally, fundraising for our nation’s heroes, and taking part virtually throughout the 32-day event.