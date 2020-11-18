Cancelling Thanksgiving: Animated map offers a startling visual to current COVID spike in U.S.

For weeks now health officials have been warning that gathering for Thanksgiving will be dangerous this year due to the pandemic. An animated map shows just how much the virus is surging as we near the holiday.

The map shows the ebb and flow of COVID-19 spikes across the country. As it nears November, you can see the enormous spikes that are currently spreading through the country, putting things in a startling perspective.

Unlike previous ‘surges’ early in the pandemic, this is not the result of more testing. According to The Washington Post, there are currently 3 million active and contagious cases of coronavirus currently in the U.S.

It’s time to have the hard conversations regarding Thanksgiving this year.