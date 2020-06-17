Can you give COVID-19 to your pets? There are still unknowns about the virus and animals

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- We know that COVID-19 is a threat to human interaction, but what about the lives of pets?

A tiger at a zoo in Bronx, New York tested positive for COVID-19, but it is said that the virus can’t be transmitted to humans. Word has come in that the virus can actually live on the fur of domestic cats, however, whether can it be transmitted to humans that way is still a question that is up in the air.

However, we might be able to give it to our pets.

Experts are saying that it is better to just keep pets away from any animal or human that has COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of the pet(s).