Can you give COVID-19 to your pets? There are still unknowns about the virus and animals

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- We know that COVID-19 is a threat to human interaction, but what about the lives of pets?

A tiger at a zoo in Bronx, New York tested positive for COVID-19, but it is said that the virus can’t be transmitted to humans. Word has come in that the virus can actually live on the fur of domestic cats, however, whether can it be transmitted to humans that way is still a question that is up in the air.

However, we might be able to give it to our pets.

Experts are saying that it is better to just keep pets away from any animal or human that has COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of the pet(s).

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Texas tells bars they must follow COVID-19 protocols or face a suspended license

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas tells bars they must follow COVID-19 protocols or face a suspended license"

Farmers Branch Police Chief implements use-of-force policy changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers Branch Police Chief implements use-of-force policy changes"

'Parklets' are helping struggling businesses in Fort Worth

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Parklets' are helping struggling businesses in Fort Worth"

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News