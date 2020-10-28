Caliber Collision is donating restored vehicles to first responders who need reliable cars

In celebration of National First Responders Day, Caliber Collision is donating restored vehicles to medical workers, medical support staff and first responders who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic caring for our communities.

If you know a hero in the Dallas Fort Worth area who needs reliable transportation and could use a fully-restored ride through Caliber’s Restoring You program and NABC Recycled Rides, please visit the Caliber website for more information. Recipients who qualify for the NABC Recycled Rides program must meet the program criteria.