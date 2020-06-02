Brother of slain Dallas officer Patrick Zamarripa asks people to look for other avenues for change

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Carlos Zamarripa’s brother, Patrick Zamarripa, was one of the five Dallas police officers killed in the 2016 attack in downtown Dallas. Then, like now, tensions were high between communities of color and the police.

Recently Carlos posted a vulnerable 30-minute Facebook Live video where he reflects on those events and makes an appeal for people to do something in the way of voting, not like the violence that took his brother’s life.

He joined Morning After to talk about that video and the unrest going on across the country.

Share this story

Morning After Video

In Their Own Words: Owners of North Texas salons, restaurants, and gyms tell us how things are going as they reopen

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "In Their Own Words: Owners of North Texas salons, restaurants, and gyms tell us how things are going as they reopen"

Talk To Me Tuesday | June 2, 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Talk To Me Tuesday | June 2, 2020"

As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "As Pride Month kicks off, the LGBTQ community finds commonality with protesters after George Floyd"

Dallas pride parade is going virtual for 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas pride parade is going virtual for 2020"

Brother of slain Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa posts FB live video on how we should move forward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of slain Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa posts FB live video on how we should move forward"

Hundreds of protesters confronted by police on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of protesters confronted by police on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas"

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

Texas is allocating $3.6 million to keep people in nursing homes connected to their family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas is allocating $3.6 million to keep people in nursing homes connected to their family"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declares statewide disaster after protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Governor Greg Abbott declares statewide disaster after protests"

Some buildings in Dallas County are closed as a precaution against unrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some buildings in Dallas County are closed as a precaution against unrest"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News