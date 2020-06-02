Brother of slain Dallas officer Patrick Zamarripa asks people to look for other avenues for change

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — Carlos Zamarripa’s brother, Patrick Zamarripa, was one of the five Dallas police officers killed in the 2016 attack in downtown Dallas. Then, like now, tensions were high between communities of color and the police.

Recently Carlos posted a vulnerable 30-minute Facebook Live video where he reflects on those events and makes an appeal for people to do something in the way of voting, not like the violence that took his brother’s life.

He joined Morning After to talk about that video and the unrest going on across the country.