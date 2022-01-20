DALLAS (KDAF) — Bridal Fashion Designer Andrew Kwon is hosting a second trunk show at Neiman Marcus’s flagship location in downtown Dallas from today until Saturday, Jan. 22.

To schedule an appointment, call 214-573-2663 or email bridal@neimanmarcus.com.

His second collection was launched back in October 2021 and was inspired by Kwon’s trip to France. The collection now includes color, slowly breaking into evening wear.

For the first time, celebrity Loren Allred wore a piece from his first collection for her tour with Andrea Bocelli.

Kwon joined Morning After to discuss his collection and the trunk show.