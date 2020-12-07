Boundaries, time, and space: How to protect your mental health this holiday season

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Going into the holidays, people are usually filled with cheer and excitement. As with everything, this year is going to be different and that goes for the things weighing on us during the holidays. Beyond just family and financial stress, now we have an existential one.

Dr. Christopher Taylor of Taylor Counseling Group has some tips on how to protect your mental health during the holidays.

First, you need boundaries. Set and protect healthy boundaries for you and you family. “You don’t have to go to every holiday party, you don’t have to buy the best gifts for everybody” says Taylor.

Second is to protect your time and don’t feel guilty about it. Like flight attendants say, put your mask on first. Find time and take care of you first.

Third is space. Many of us never imagined we’d be confined to our houses for extended periods of time. Be sure to get outside, take a walk, and make space for yourself.