Black Lives Matter mural painted on street in front of Dallas City Hall

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — During the evening hours yesterday and early this morning, the Black Lives Matter movement made a big impact on the city of Dallas.

A large Black Lives Matter mural was painted directly in front of Dallas City Hall.

The artist specifically stated that this is temporary and the paint will wash away. The hope being that this will no longer need to be in writing once progress has been made.

Destanee Smith, an activist at city hall, commented on the movement in Dallas and across the county in the wake of the murder of George Floyd saying “8 plus minutes, begging not to die, begging for a mother that’s been dead, that spoke to the soul of black people. And it forced white people to look it in the eye and say ‘this isn’t right.'”

