Billy Bob’s Texas is reopening as a restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — There’s a new restaurant opening today.

Well, it’s an old new restaurant.

Billy Bob’s Texas, the legendary Honky Tonk in Fort Worth, has done a bit of a turnaround and will be reopening today as a restaurant, versus a bar.

Due to the pandemic, bars in Texas are currently closed. Restaurants, however, remain open at limited capacities.

In order to be classified as a restaurant, 51% of your sales must come from food. While Billy Bob’s previously offered food, they will now reportedly offer a more robust menu.

Although more food will be offered, Billy Bob’s will still retain much of its previous activities. While bars that have been shut down need to survive, once the alcohol starts flowing it does raise concerns about people’s ability to be mindful of pandemic best practices.

