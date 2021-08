ENTERTAINMENT NEWZ WITH J KRUZ — Former president Barack Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday party due to the surge in COVID-19’s delta variant.

The party was originally expected to be in Martha’s Vineyard and more than 400 guests were expected to attend with about 200 employees hired to host the event.

The event has now been scaled back to include close friends and family.

J Kruz joined our show to talk about that and other entertainment news.