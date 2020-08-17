Backlog of testing causing spike in North Texas COVID-19 numbers

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KDAF) — Tarrant County is expecting a further spike in the reported coronavirus numbers. The cause, however, isn’t necessarily due to more cases.

Officials say the spike in cases is due to an electronic lab report backlog from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

While the numbers are actual reported cases, it doesn’t indicate a massive increase of infections in the North Texas community. Some of the cases included in the most recent numbers date back to 30 or more days ago.

These cases are not coming from large hospitals, but instead from private labs that previously did not report.