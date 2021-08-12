Author of ‘The Calcium Connection’ explains what inspired her to write book

DALLAS (KDAF) — Brunde Broady is the best-selling author of The Calcium Connection: The Little-Known Enzyme at the Root of your Cellular Health.

According to Broady, the book was was inspired by her own journey to uncover her son’s health issues. At an early age, her son experienced numerous health issues like sleep apnea, swallowing problems, muscle weakness.

After exhausting all medical options and receiving no diagnosis, Broady went on a quest to find answers.

Her journey led her to discover the connection between her son’s issues and exposure to certain foods and substances, such as additives, artificial flavorings and dyes.

She found that these substances impacted Calcium ATPase, an enzyme found in our cells.

Broad joined our show to talk about her journey, discovery and her book.