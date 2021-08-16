Author explains how to activate your chakras through your diet

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know you can activate your chakras just by eating?

Cristi Christensen is the author of Chakra Rituals: Awakening the Wild Woman Within.

She trained with the U.S. Olympic diving team but her dreams were cut short after a back injury. Christensen discovered yoga and it transformed her life.

Her book offers a seven-week program to guide readers through the ancient science of chakras in an accessible way to empower readers.

Each chakra is associated with a color. According to Christensen, the best way to explore a chakra is by eating food of that same color.

  • 1st chakra – grounding foods (root vegetables or protein) and red foods
  • 2nd chakra – juicy foods such as tropical fruits, juices and clear broth soups
  • 3rd chakra – complex carbohydrates, whole grains, healthy sugars, warming foods such as ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper
  • 4th chakra – green leafy vegetables
  • 5th chakra – warm liquids, herbal teas, hearty soups and stews
  • 6th chakra – foods that support the brain, goji berries, acai, and blackberries
  • 7th chakra – fasting on occasion

