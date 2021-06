MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Ashford Hospitality Trust is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on investing predominately in upscale, full-service hotels.

The hotel industry was dealt a huge blow with the COVID-19 pandemic, but as more people get vaccinated and people begin to travel again, recovery is in sight.

We talked to Rob Hays, CEO of Ashford Hospitality Trust, about how his REIT gained the attention of retail traders and what he is doing to communicate directly with his investors.