As we near the start of school, some kids are scared to return

Talk about life in a COVID-19 world dominates much of our discourse, both public and private. As we discuss wearing a mask, infection rates, and especially the start of school, are we starting to scare our kids and cause an increased amount of anxiety?

Some therapists and mental health experts have reported an increase in younger patients and that many say they’re scared to go back to school.

If kids are only hearing the ‘worst case scenario’ – which is usually the topical version of the public narrative – having any chance of a normal learning experience is likely out the window.

The flip side is worry about the kids that may manipulate this and use it as an excuse to stay home.