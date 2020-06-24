As the TEA rolls out school year guidelines, inequalities must be overcome for remote learning to work

Recently, the Texas Education Agency released a set of guidelines that gave is a look at what the upcoming school year will look like.

The overarching takeaway is that it leaves a lot up to the local school district to decide, which will easily lead to more confusion and inconsistencies throughout the state.

With the options of remote learning, other issues come in to play to complicate things further for parents and students.

Socioeconomic status and inequalities have will create challenges school districts must address to ensure all students receive equal access to education.

The TEA released data showing lower-income students perform dramatically worse when relying on remote learning that do kids from higher-income families. This points to the fact that students from lower-income households rely on resources that are available when attending school in person, ranging from nutrition services to access to the internet.