As the start of school year looms, Cooks Children in Fort Worth is seeing more kids with COVID-19

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — As many parents face the start of school in six weeks or so, Cooks Children in Fort Worth has raised an alarm saying they are seeing more children getting sick with COVID-19.

Pediatric infectious disease physicians from cooks say they’re concerned specifically about large events. The warning comes as we head into the Fourth of July weekend, when people may congregate for the holiday.

Despite the pandemic, Cooks Children recently released guidelines for parents and schools on returning to school, emphasizing the risk of contracted learning from not being in school is too great.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

30 Second Downloads

City of Fort Worth is offering businesses up to 200 free masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Fort Worth is offering businesses up to 200 free masks"

Fort Worth Public Library is now offering curbside pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth Public Library is now offering curbside pickup"

AMC is delaying the reopening for most locations until end of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "AMC is delaying the reopening for most locations until end of July"

More From Morning After

More

Latest Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News