As the start of school year looms, Cooks Children in Fort Worth is seeing more kids with COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — As many parents face the start of school in six weeks or so, Cooks Children in Fort Worth has raised an alarm saying they are seeing more children getting sick with COVID-19.

Pediatric infectious disease physicians from cooks say they’re concerned specifically about large events. The warning comes as we head into the Fourth of July weekend, when people may congregate for the holiday.

Despite the pandemic, Cooks Children recently released guidelines for parents and schools on returning to school, emphasizing the risk of contracted learning from not being in school is too great.