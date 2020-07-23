As summer electric bills get out of control, an ogre can save you money

Summer is here which means your electricity bill is likely out of control. Finding the best electric company is a daunting task in Texas. Who has the lowest rate? What are the terms? What are the reviews?

When you finally do sign up for a plan, you’re usually locked into a long term contract, but don’t expect any money-saving loyalty from the electric company when it’s over.

Energy Ogre says they can get rid of all the headaches and save you money.

Instead of signing up with a single company, Energy Ogre constantly searches for the best rates and switches you to save. No hours of researching; Energy Ogre’s technology does all of the work for you.

Given how complicated things can get, Jessen Bradshaw, CEO of Energy Ogre, joined Morning After to clear up some misconceptions about electricity in Texas.

First, he says you actually don’t have to fulfill your contract with your electricity provider. It’s just a math exercise to determine if the early cancellation fee is worth the potential savings you have by switching.

Bradshaw says another misconception is you’ll get rewarded by being loyal. He says “A lot of times the longer you stay with a provider, you sort of get ratcheted into higher and higher costs. You might actually get taken advantage of a little bit”

Energy Ogre provided a code for CW33 viewers. Use FREEBIE for a free month of Energy Ogre. CW33 does not receive any proceeds from using the code or signing up for Energy Ogre.