DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — As if restaurants aren’t being hit hard enough, Lovers Seafood in Dallas posted that someone stole a piece of vintage art from their bathroom.
- Second Shot: So you got a dog during the pandemic? Here’s how to train them
- DISD will be virtual-only for first four weeks of school
- Kids that believe in the tooth fairy take better care of their teeth, study says
- Doctor explains why people are experiencing hair loss after recovering from COVID-19
- As restaurants struggle, someone stole vintage art from Lovers Seafood in Dallas