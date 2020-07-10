As Gov. Abbott says COVID-19 is going to keep looking worse, DISD parents are left wondering if and when schools will open

As parents are trying to get their heads around what school is going to look like next fall, comments from state and local leaders aren’t exactly reducing the anxiety.

Recently, comment from Gov. Greg Abbott made news when she said next week’s numbers are likely going to look even worse than the current surge Texas is seeing.

DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said in a national interview that he’s not sure schools will be opening their physical doors, saying he was having second thoughts about schools reopening on August 17.

For parents, the pressure comes from both sides in the sense that they don’t want their kids to fall behind, but also alarmed at the current spread of the coronavirus.