As Dallas County heads for one of its deadliest weeks, Judge Jenkins urges Governor to reconsider list of suggestions he sent weeks ago

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has said that the county could be headed for one of it’s deadliest weeks so far due to COVID-19. On Wednesday the county reported 1,055 new cases and 8 new deaths.

Jenkins reiterated his ask of Gov. Abbott to consider a list of suggestions and actions he sent the Governor a few weeks ago in response to the rising coronavirus cases.

Governor Abbott spearheaded one of the more aggressive reopening strategies and has had to reconsider several steps, such as a mask mandate, as cases surge. Jenkins, who at times has been at odds with Gov. Abbott over handling the pandemic, has called for the closing of businesses where a mask cannot be worn at all time such a cigar bars and in-restaurant dining.