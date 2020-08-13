Arlington woman reunited with emotional support dog who was in her car when it was stolen

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Over the weekend, a quick trip to the store turned into a nightmare.

Taija Horne took her emotional support dog, Charlotte, to a quick run to a Walgreens in Arlington. Horne left the car running with the A/C on to quickly run inside. As soon as she entered the store, someone stole her car with Charlotte inside.

After searching all week and offering a $2000 reward, on Wednesday the nightmare finally ended.

Arlington Police located the stolen vehicle at residence. Although not confirmed, it appeared as though whoever stole the car was preparing to keep Charlotte as well.

Arlington Police were aware of Charlotte and were able to rescue her after the car was found.

Charges are pending for the stolen car. No word yet if there will be charges for stealing Charlotte as well.

Horne says she wants to donate the reward money to the organization she works with, 22Kill, to offer therapy sessions and support specifically to law enforcement personnel and their families.