Arlington man wins $1 million in Arkansas’s vaccine lottery

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — An Arlington man visiting his family in Arkansas won $1 million dollars from the state’s vaccine lottery.

According to a news release from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Gary Smith is an Arkansas native himself and decided to get his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when he was visiting family in the state.

As a part of Arkansas’s vaccine initiative, Smith had a choice of receiving a $20 gift certificate for the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission or a $1 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket. He chose the latter.

The release said Smith works with developmental and intellectual disabilities and plans to use the money to pay his bills and help his family.

“I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams

with my future wife,” Smith said in the release.

Smith is the 83rd person to have won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.