Are we headed for a second coronavirus wave? Rising hospitalization rates have some concerned

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — The last few days have seen record numbers of new COVID-19 cases in North Texas, the state, and nationally. More tests being available are one cause for these higher numbers, but the rise in hospitalizations is what’s concerning many that we’re headed for a second wave of the pandemic.

The fear spread to Wall St. as the Dow was down more than 1000 points.

Since memorial day, Texas has had a 36% increase in hospitalizations related to the virus. There have been almost 1900 deaths in the state.